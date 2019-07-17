Traffic lights expected at busy Baden intersection before Labour Day: Region of Waterloo

After an approximately one-year delay, traffic lights are expected to be installed at a busy intersection in Wilmot later this year.
Egerton Heath, supervisor of traffic systems management with the Region of Waterloo, told the New Hamburg Independent on July 16 that they expect that traffic lights at the intersection of Gingerich Road and Foundry Street in Baden to be installed and operational before Labour Day, Sept. 2, 2019.
The intersection, which was due to receive traffic lights in 2018, continues to be a contentious topic for Wilmot citizens who are concerned about driving safety at the busy intersection.
The east and west sides of Gingerich Road, at the intersection, have stop signs. There are no signals on the Foundry Street sides.
Delays to the installation of the traffic lights have gone hand in hand with delays to construction on Gingerich Road, which are expected to be complete on Oct. 31, according to the region.
The scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Foundry and Gingerich roads in Baden, on the morning of Feb. 5, 2018; Torstar file photo.
Mike Henderson, manager of transportation program development with the region, says the construction and light installation work was delayed to accommodate a 450-millimetre diameter regional water main installation in 2019. There were also delays from relocating key utilities in advance of the required work.
The one-year deferral made sense so both projects could be completed at the same time, Henderson explained.
Through 2018 data provided from the region, the estimated daily traffic was 9,071 vehicles. That survey was taken on Nov. 20, 2018.
In March 2013, Gingerich and Foundry had 7,767 vehicles drive through on a typical day while in 2011, the estimated vehicles driving through on a typical day was 7,365.
Traffic volumes warrant the need for lights, according to Region of Waterloo manager of planning and engineering, Bob Henderson.
“That’s terrific news, I think,” Ward 3 Coun. Barry Fisher told the Independent in 2018 in regards to the lights coming. “It’s a nightmare getting out of there sometimes.”
However, it is noted that the installation of lights may cause drivers to often sit idle and wait during non-peak hours, which prompted the discussion for a potential roundabout. Local companies who use trucks took exception to the roundabout idea, citing concerns for their vehicles.
According to data provided from the Region of Waterloo, from 2013 to 2017, there were eight collisions at the intersection, or related to the intersection. Seven qualified as property-damage only, while one was categorized as a non-fatal injury. In 2018, there were four collisions at the intersection, with all qualifying as non-fatal injury accidents.
The project to install the new lights in late summer of 2018 is estimated to cost somewhere around $1 million, and will include a new left-hand turn lane for each of the intersection’s four legs.
Meanwhile, the road work on Gingerich is slated to cost approximately $5.6 million, which includes projects in two other locations in the region.
