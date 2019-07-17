Extra GO service on Kitchener line this weekend

There will be extra weekend GO train trips on the Kitchener line this weekend, as Metrolinx is developing a service plan to accommodate the more than 45,000 expected delegates for the Toronto International Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses, July 19 to 21.

The plan includes extra Lakeshore West and Niagara GO train service, extra weekend GO train trips on the Barrie, Kitchener, and Milton lines, as well as additional Transit Safety Officers and station staff to assist with customer volumes and ensure everyone arrives safely.

Heavy passenger volumes in particular are expected on UP Express on Friday during morning rush hour as delegates arrive from all over the world.

Here’s what customers need to know:

• The Toronto International Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be held at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place. Customers should plan for extra time to travel, as many trains and buses will be busier than usual during this time, as will stations – particularly Exhibition and Union - and parking lots.

• On Friday morning, UP Express trains may arrive at Weston and Bloor Stations from the airport already full with travellers arriving for the convention. Customers should consider taking a GO train or TTC as an option to get downtown.

• Stations usually closed on the weekend will not be open for ticket sales for the extra train trips. Customers are encouraged to get a PRESTO card ahead of this weekend.

• Customers should ensure they get real-time updates by signing up for On the GO alerts, checking the website or by following the Twitter handles.

• TFC is hosting Houston Dynamo Saturday evening at BMO Field. Customers are reminded to avoid stopping in the tunnel and top of stairwells, to spread out along the entire platform, listen to announcements and instructions, and stay well back from the yellow line.

For service schedules visit: gotransit.com/servicechanges