Police search for serial predator linked to three sexual assaults of children in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating three separate sexual assaults against young girls in Waterloo Region, and say that the same man is linked to all three.
On July 6, 2019, at approximately 8 p.m., a four-year-old girl was playing in the area of 16 Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener when she was approached by a male inside an apartment building and sexually assaulted.
On October 27, 2017, at approximately 7 p.m., a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in an apartment building, located at 318 Patricia Avenue in Kitchener.
On October 20, 2013, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., a four-year-old girl was inside an apartment building, located at 429 Barrie Place in Waterloo, when she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.
All victims were sexually assaulted in stairwells inside the apartment buildings
DNA analysis completed by the Centre of Forensic Sciences has linked the three incidents.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is working with the OPP Behavioural Sciences and Analysis Services unit as the investigation continues. As well, police are working with the Serial Predator Crime Investigations Co-ordinator.
It is believed there may be other victims and police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
The suspect is described as male, white, approximately 5-foot-10, with a medium build.
Investigators are looking to identify a male who resembles the attached composite sketch and who appears in the attached images.
Parents and caregivers are reminded to be diligent while supervising their children and to immediately call police concerning any suspicious people they see interacting with their children.
Waterloo Regional Police are urging the person responsible for these assaults to come forward by contacting investigators or reporting to any police division.
Anyone with information in connection to these incidents is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
