Cyclists talk, city listens on ways to improve cycling

KITCHENER — They came armed with coloured markers and sticky notes, and left dozens of ideas about ways to make Kitchener's network of trails and cycling lanes better.

Why not make Hall's Lane in downtown Kitchener a car-free route for pedestrians and cyclists? What about letting people take their dogs on public transit? Make sure there are signs at each Ion station, showing where the cycling and walking trails are. What about free transit for seniors on weekends?

About 65 people came to what the city called an "interactive roll-up-your-sleeves" session to help design the future of the network of trails and cycling paths across Kitchener and make the city more inviting for cyclists and walkers.

Allegra Friesen pointed to the lines wriggling across a table-sized map of Kitchener that showed key cycling lanes and trails. "You can see there's a lot of zigzags," she said. "You're zigzagging around, and it sends a message that biking is not a priority."

Small innovations can make a huge difference, said Nick Burns, who said painting a yellow line the length of the Iron Horse Trail has made cycling much, much easier, especially when the trail is busy. "Before when there wasn't a line, people would meander."

Technology could help, said Sue Reimer. When she visited Luxembourg, she downloaded an app for $1.50 that provided an interactive map that "had everything you could ever want on it." Everyone — locals and tourists alike — used it because it was so convenient and useful, she said.

The key, most people seemed to agree, is that the cycling and trails network needs to be safe, easy to use, and provide direct routes to key destinations. "The easier and more comfortable it is, the more likely people are going to use it," said Rick Gurton. "If there's not an easy way to get there, you're just going to hop in your car."

Public feedback "is critical," said Justin Readman, Kitchener's director of development services. "It's really important that we hear from a wide range of opinions."

Kitchener is working on a new plan that will map out priorities for cycling and trails over the next 20 years. The city has earmarked about $300,000 for the trails and cycling master plan that would be implemented starting in 2020.

Right now, about one per cent of people in Kitchener commute by bike, said consultant Brian Patterson. That compares to about six per cent in Vancouver, and more than two per cent in Waterloo.