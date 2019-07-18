Heat warning for Cambridge July 19

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Waterloo Region on July 19.

Significant heat and humidity will arrive, with daytime temperatures in the low to mid-30s and afternoon humidex values of 40 C or higher. Nighttime minimum temperatures in the low to mid-20s are expected. The heat and humidity is expected to continue into Saturday.

A cooler and less humid air mass is forecast to arrive in the wake of a weak cold front Sunday.

Environment Canada is also reminding people about the effects of extreme heat, with risks greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

