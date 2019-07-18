Ribfest, Jazz Festival and Scottish Festival all on tap in Waterloo Region this weekend

WATERLOO REGION — If you're in the mood to festival hop this weekend, the region is the place to be.

It's ribfest time. This weekend head to Victoria Park for the 16th annual Ribfest and Craft Beer Show. There will be barbecued ribs and chicken, a selection of Ontario craft beer, live entertainment and activities for children.

Catch some tunes at the annual Jazz Festival in uptown Waterloo. The free, three-day festival includes an array of performances and attracts thousands of listeners. Go to https://www.waterloojazzfest.com/ for the full lineup.

Celebrate all things Scottish at the Cambridge Scottish Festival where there will be pipe bands, dancers, a tug of war and heavy events competition, an indoor tea room, antique cars, vendors and more.