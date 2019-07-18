Ribfest, Jazz Festival and Scottish Festival all on tap in Waterloo Region this weekend

WATERLOO REGION — If you're in the mood to festival hop this weekend, the region is the place to be.
It's ribfest time. This weekend head to Victoria Park for the 16th annual Ribfest and Craft Beer Show. There will be barbecued ribs and chicken, a selection of Ontario craft beer, live entertainment and activities for children.
Catch some tunes at the annual Jazz Festival in uptown Waterloo. The free, three-day festival includes an array of performances and attracts thousands of listeners. Go to https://www.waterloojazzfest.com/ for the full lineup.
Celebrate all things Scottish at the Cambridge Scottish Festival where there will be pipe bands, dancers, a tug of war and heavy events competition, an indoor tea room, antique cars, vendors and more.
If you're looking for something to do in nature, join an outdoor butterfly and bug hunt. Interpreters with the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will take participants to a wildflower meadow where there are thousands of butterflies and insects. A net and collection jar will be provided and the specimens will be identified with the help of staff.
For more events in the region, go to The Record's event pages at https://www.therecord.com/waterlooregion-events/
