Cannabis retail stores a possibility for Smiths Falls

The Town of Smiths Falls may soon have a cannabis storefront.

The provincial government has announced that the recent round of cannabis licences will be held on Aug. 20. There will be 42 licences awarded through a lottery system.

During a meeting of Smiths Falls town council July 15, chief administrative officer Malcolm Morris recommended in his report to council to approve the sites for retail sales of legal cannabis within the town.

As in the first lottery, rules set a maximum number of stores per region; the east has been allocated seven store licences. Prospective retailers must meet pre-qualification criteria including access to appropriate retail space and capital to apply.

The lottery will take place Aug. 20 and results will be available within 24 hours. All municipalities that did not opt out of cannabis retail are eligible, regardless of population.

Coun. Chris McGuire said he thinks the buffer around parks is too excessive.

“You’ve got a lot of tourists coming through on the waterfront,” said McGuire. “There’s a big difference between sale and consumption. It’s the same as the LCBO, nobody’s afraid to walk past the LCBO, I don’t see why you should be with a cannabis store.”

The province has outlined that cannabis retail outlets can’t be located within 150 metres from the perimeter of a school. The buffer zones affect schools, parks and recreation and libraries.

CHAMBER MEETS

The Smiths Falls and District Chamber of Commerce hosted a discussion July 19 at 4 Degrees Brewing Company about what cannabis tourism would look like.