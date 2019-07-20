‘Pure carelessness’: Motorists accused in Ion collisions

1. Traffic signals are where cars hit trains.

Up to nine out of 10 collisions are at signalized intersections. One was at a stop sign.

Because trains have dedicated tracks, collisions are happening in the only road space they share with cars.

This is not unusual. Almost half of all traffic collisions on regional roads happen at intersections where signals guide drivers.

2. Motorists are misjudging their turns.

In eight of 10 collisions, a motorist has reportedly turned into the path of a train while attempting a left turn, right turn, or U-turn.

Hinsperger figures motorists don't realize when trains have the right of way, and aren't checking over their shoulder.

"It really is a simple concept. People I think they're in hurry and their minds are elsewhere. They really do need to focus on what's around them, especially with something new like the LRT train operating now in heavy traffic," Hinsperger said.

"People are confused at times. They don't understand the right of way of the train. And they try to get ahead of the train and make a movement before the train arrives. ... Movements like that, in my mind it's pure carelessness."

Turns are typically the second most-common type of collision. More common are rear-end collisions, but these are unlikely to involve trains on dedicated tracks.

No pedestrians or cyclists have been involved in Ion collisions. There are no reports of mistakes by rail transit drivers.

Traffic charges have been laid or are pending in eight of 10 collisions.

"The rules of the road haven't changed," said Brendon Simon, senior Ion project manager for Waterloo regional government.

"If you're able to see a no left turn, no right turn sign, please don't make that turn, because it really will put you at risk."

3. King Street West between Kitchener and Waterloo is a collision hot spot.

Uncertainty may help explain why motorists are making mistakes. "It's been refashioned and it's something new to drivers," Hinsperger said.

The street carries traffic to Kitchener Collegiate and Grand River Hospital. Congestion may encourage poor decisions.

4. We can expect more Ion-related collisions. Typically, they will be minor.

Motorists are colliding with electric trains once every five days, on average.

"I'm pretty confident in time you will see a decrease," Hinsperger said. "Right now we're still in that learning curve on how to react and drive in and around the Ion."

"It's always hard to nail down what's considered an OK amount of collisions," Simon said. "We strive to zero and that's our goal."

It's unclear how quickly drivers will learn. Officials point to roundabouts. They have been here more than a decade but they still see fender-benders, even as motorists learn more about them.

Ion collisions are minor because although trains are big, speeds are low through intersections, limiting impacts and damage.

Five motorists have reportedly been taken to hospital for minor injuries, or as a precaution. No serious injury has been reported. There's been no report of an Ion passenger injured.

Officials have received public feedback about traffic safety at Ion intersections and welcome more.

"There's no planned improvements right now," Simon said. Submit your safety advice through the Ion safety website at Grand River Transit or call regional government at 519-575-4400.

When collisions halt trains, shuttle buses usually ferry Ion passengers around the scene.

Collisions can be cleared away as quickly as 20 minutes but it can take longer, depending on severity.

Go online at therecord.com to check out Ion collisions, mapped and detailed.

jouthit@therecord.com

Twitter: @OuthitRecord

