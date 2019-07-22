Kitchener man clocked in Caledon going 3 times over speed limit

A 21-year-old man from Kitchener was clocked going three times the speed limit in Caledon on Monday, say Caledon police.

On July 22 at about 2 a.m., Caledon OPP pulled over a driver going 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, in the area of Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road.

The driver was charged with stunt driving. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The Kitchener man was among six other drivers charged with stunt over the weekend.