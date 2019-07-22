Kitchener man clocked in Caledon going 3 times over speed limit

A 21-year-old man from Kitchener was clocked going three times the speed limit in Caledon on Monday, say Caledon police.
On July 22 at about 2 a.m., Caledon OPP pulled over a driver going 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, in the area of Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road.
The driver was charged with stunt driving. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The Kitchener man was among six other drivers charged with stunt over the weekend.
On July 20 in the area of Highway 10 and Mistywood Drive police stopped:
— 35 year-old-male driver from Brampton — 119 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;
— 43-year-old male driver from Mississauga -113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;
— 23-year-old male driver from New Tecumseth — 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, and
— 46-year-old male driver from Brampton — 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
As well, a 19-year-old man from Caledon was charged with speeding in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and The Grange Side Road — 120 km/h in 60 km/h zone.
A 21-year-old man from Kitchener was clocked going three times the speed limit in Caledon on Monday, say Caledon police.
On July 22 at about 2 a.m., Caledon OPP pulled over a driver going 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, in the area of Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road.
The driver was charged with stunt driving. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The Kitchener man was among six other drivers charged with stunt over the weekend.
On July 20 in the area of Highway 10 and Mistywood Drive police stopped:
— 35 year-old-male driver from Brampton — 119 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;
— 43-year-old male driver from Mississauga -113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;
— 23-year-old male driver from New Tecumseth — 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, and
— 46-year-old male driver from Brampton — 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
As well, a 19-year-old man from Caledon was charged with speeding in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and The Grange Side Road — 120 km/h in 60 km/h zone.
A 21-year-old man from Kitchener was clocked going three times the speed limit in Caledon on Monday, say Caledon police.
On July 22 at about 2 a.m., Caledon OPP pulled over a driver going 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, in the area of Mayfield Road and Bramalea Road.
The driver was charged with stunt driving. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The Kitchener man was among six other drivers charged with stunt over the weekend.
On July 20 in the area of Highway 10 and Mistywood Drive police stopped:
— 35 year-old-male driver from Brampton — 119 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;
— 43-year-old male driver from Mississauga -113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone;
— 23-year-old male driver from New Tecumseth — 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, and
— 46-year-old male driver from Brampton — 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
As well, a 19-year-old man from Caledon was charged with speeding in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and The Grange Side Road — 120 km/h in 60 km/h zone.