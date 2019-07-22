Waterloo and neighbouring public health unit team up on climate change project

WATERLOO REGION — Region of Waterloo Public Health is teaming up with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health to prepare for the impact of climate change locally.

The two health units together were awarded $300,000 from Health Canada for the three-year project that will involve multiple community partners to assess local health vulnerabilities in the face of climate change.

"We know the impacts are happening. We can set the foundations to be more resilient for the future," said Chris Komorowski, manager of health protection and investigation.

Extreme heat events, for instance, can have a big impact on health. Elderly people are especially vulnerable to heat, like the weather that recently scorched the region.

"And our population is growing older," Komorowski said.

The assessment will find gaps and where priorities should be. A key goal is to provide recommendations to decision makers on adaptation planning based on local evidence.

"We're setting the stage for years to come," he said. "It's something that we need to be prepared for."

Public health departments are mandated by the province to come up with a climate change plan, and Komorowski said this money will put our region ahead and help guide other units through the process.

The local departments applied jointly because they've worked together on initiatives before and wanted to avoid duplication. The regions share similarities as vast, growing areas with a mix of urban and rural, as well as being neighbours.

"Climate change doesn't recognize that border," Komorowski said.