Violent crime rate up in Waterloo Region after a long decline

WATERLOO REGION — Residents have reported more and nastier crimes for the fourth year in a row, an unsettling surge that has seen this region fall behind other cities as a safe community.
Residents reported 1,053 more violent crimes to police last year — an increase of 18 per cent over 2017. There were almost 19 violent crimes reported on an average day.
The severity of reported violence reached its highest level in two decades. A lesser surge in property crime tempered this increase.
Residents reported 76 more sexual assaults, 18 more sexual violations against children, 560 more assaults, 52 more extortions, 74 more criminal harassments, and 289 more threats than the previous year.
Severity is a way to measure crime that reveals its danger to the public as well as its volume. A crime is deemed more severe if an offender is punished more severely.
Residents reported 1,642 more property crimes — an increase of nine per cent. This includes 347 more break-ins and 300 more frauds.
The latest crime data for 2018 provides a counterpoint to the longer-term regional trend showing fewer crimes and less-severe crime reported to police over two decades.
The new data was released Monday by Statistics Canada.
In 2018 this region saw a jump of six per cent in both the rate and severity of its reported crime, well above the national increase of two per cent.
The severity of local crime, mixing property and violent crimes, reached its highest level last year since 2009, erasing almost a decade of progress.
The population-based rate of local crime has increased to its highest level since 2009. This means the volume of crime has matched population growth for almost a decade.
Partly due to this, the region has slipped from among the safest cities in Canada to middle of the pack over two decades.
In 1998 only three other big Canadian cities were deemed safer than Waterloo Region. By 2014 there were 11 big cities showing less-severe crime than this region and by 2018 there were 17 big cities with less-severe crime.
Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin has blamed surging violence in part on Highway 401, saying the busy corridor is drawing more criminal gangs from the Greater Toronto Area.
This has led to an increase of guns, intimidation and street crime, Larkin said in May. He cited as examples the gun shots fired on King Street in Waterloo over Easter weekend.
Police were unavailable Monday to comment on the latest crime figures.
The new figures show this region recorded seven homicides in 2018, exceeding the average of five per year for the past decade.
It recorded among the nation's highest rates of cybercrime, with 1,176 such crimes reported to police in 2018.
There were 39 hate crimes recorded in this region last year, down from 53 the previous year.
