Nursing cuts impacting quality of care at Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital, union says

According to numbers provided, admissions for in-patient care are expected to decrease this fiscal year, from 25,948 to 25,504. Emergency department visits are expected to expected to drop from to 69,236 to 67,00. There will also be a decrease in births.

“Improving patient flow is a complex undertaking that requires focus on the part of all parts of the hospital, but also with our health system partners such as long-term care homes and home and community care support services,” reads a statement from the hospital in Gagnon’s absence last week.

“For example, GRH has started offering same-day hip replacements to some patients; patients have their surgery and some therapy on the same day, and go home to complete their recovery, with supports there.”

The hospital said it will also be looking at growing revenue opportunities in its hospital-owned retail pharmacy, parking operation and food court.

“The hospitals have been trying to stretch those dollars as far as they can, but it’s not sustainable,” said Waterloo MPP and NDP health critic, Catherine Fife.

“The tone from hospital administrators — they understand who controls the funding, so they’re not going to come out and be negative toward this government that’s proven to be quite callous and will punish those who speaks out.”

Fife, who has highlighted long waits for knee and hip surgeries and “hallway medicine” during past campaign stops outside Grand River Hospital, said she continues to hear about long wait lists for specialists and that the loss of nursing jobs is compromising quality health care.

Critics say the Ford government will make matters worse by trimming the rate of increase in hospital funding, which amounts to a cut when inflation and an aging population are factored in.

Gunsch said it’s an issue not confined to Kitchener. Hospitals across Ontario have patients parked in hallways, linen closets and other “unconventional spaces” due to years of austerity funding that hasn’t kept up with the rate of inflation.

“It’s not just unpleasant for patients," she said. “It’s not safe and it leaves them with no privacy, more vulnerable to infection and nurses without the equipment they may need to provide care.”

Gunsch said she’s seeing a higher number of nurses submit professional responsibility workload report forms to address concerns regarding patient care and their inability to meet professional standards due to staffing shortages.

Last week, Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott walked back promises by Premier Doug Ford to end hallway health care in the next year.

"I can't put a specific time line on it," Elliott said, as she faced questions about the comments by Ford. "The premier understands, he knows very well, as well as I do, that this is going to take a long term.”

In the shorter term, the health minister said she also expects an extremely harsh flu season, which is why Gunsch doesn’t expect ER visits to decline as the hospital projects.

Demands on our hospitals are naturally increasing as our population grows and ages, which makes perfect sense, she said, yet we keep cutting RNs and closing beds and services.

“While it’s fine to say ‘We’ll provide more homes care,’ sometimes patients are too complex to be cared for this way — they need hospital care,” Gunsch said.

“I’m not sure how the hospital thinks it will find more efficiencies.”

- with files from Torstar News Service