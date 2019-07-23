New Hamburg Sobeys to offer sensory friendly grocery shopping

Bill Fleming knows all too well the negative effects lights and sounds can have on some.
Sensitivity to light and sound are just two of the symptoms Fleming, owner of Sobeys in New Hamburg, suffered after his stroke two years ago. His head required quieter, darker environments.
Starting Wednesday, July 24, Sobeys, which is located on 100 Mill St., will join a companywide initiative in offering sensory-friendly grocery shopping.
Lights will dim, music will turn off, there will be no announcements, and minimal noisy work will be completed during the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday as the supermarket chain hopes to provide a better experience to those with autism spectrum disorder.
“So it’s as quiet as possible for people to get the most out of the experience they can,” said Fleming.
Fleming believes that the initiative will also help anyone with head issues-particularly those with sensitivity to light and sound.
“If there’s people that don’t grocery shop because of (autism) or any other conditions, it’s a couple hours they can hopefully take advantage of,” he said.
After suffering whiplash and severe vertigo I sought out places that didn't cause my symptoms to exacerbate. A sincere thank you Bill and Jill @sobeys #NewHamburg. This is such an amazing gift to our community members who need this environment to succeed. pic.twitter.com/53ZgPfOs7Y
— Angie Hallman (@AngieHallman) July 22, 2019
Throughout Canada, Sobeys’ initiative has been gaining momentum among its stores with several planning weekly times where the shopping adapts to those with autism.
“After suffering whiplash and severe vertigo I sought out places that didn’t cause my symptoms to exacerbate. A sincere thank you to Bill and Jill (at Sobeys in New Hamburg). This is such an amazing gift to our community members who need this environment to succeed,” said Coun. Angie Hallman in a tweet on Sunday.
“It’ll just be a quiet, friendly environment to shop in for a couple of hours," said Fleming.
“I think it’s a good thing for our little town, hopefully it helps a few people. We’ll find out Wednesday.”
