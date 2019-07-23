Ontario to make large investment in improving rural internet access

As part of a larger plan to improve broadband internet access across Ontario, the province announced a $315 million plan on Tuesday July 23.

The plan, which looks to provide high-speed internet and better cellphone service in rural and remote communities, includes a $150 million commitment for a new broadband fund, which will leverage private sector funding as well as other funding from other levels of government.

Ontario's plan is expected to generate up to $1 billion in investment over five years, which should result in new and improved connections for up to 220,000 homes and businesses.

"Access to fast and reliable internet and cell phone service will be an absolute game changer for many communities, small businesses, and families in Waterloo Region's rural townships," said Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris, via press release.