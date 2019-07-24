Kitchener's St. Mary's General Hospital receives 'highest rating'

St. Mary’s General Hospital has achieved accreditation with exemplary standing following an on-site accreditation survey in June.
This is the highest rating for a Canadian hospital, according to a press release.
"This significant achievement is the result of our collective commitment to providing our patients with safe, high-quality care," the advisory states. "The final decision indicates that St. Mary’s performs above national standards."
Accreditation Canada surveyors evaluated 2010 criteria – 133 more than the survey in 2015 – and described St. Mary's score of 99.5% as exceptional. In fact, 100 per cent of required organizational practices (ROPs) were met.
"St. Mary’s continues to be a national and provincial leader in quality and patient satisfaction. Participating in accreditation is a welcomed opportunity to evaluate our care, identify areas for improvement and celebrate our achievements," the press release states.
The final report will be available online and will be shared once it becomes available.
St. Mary’s was recognized for cardiac and respiratory excellence, strong relationships with community partners and for investments including enhancements to health and wellness programs.
