Kitchener's St. Mary's General Hospital receives 'highest rating'

St. Mary’s General Hospital has achieved accreditation with exemplary standing following an on-site accreditation survey in June.

This is the highest rating for a Canadian hospital, according to a press release.

"This significant achievement is the result of our collective commitment to providing our patients with safe, high-quality care," the advisory states. "The final decision indicates that St. Mary’s performs above national standards."

Accreditation Canada surveyors evaluated 2010 criteria – 133 more than the survey in 2015 – and described St. Mary's score of 99.5% as exceptional. In fact, 100 per cent of required organizational practices (ROPs) were met.