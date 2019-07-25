Taking stock in an unprecedented market run

TORONTO — North American stock markets have hit record highs as the longest-ever U.S. bull market stretches past a decade, prompting some investors to question when the run will come to its inevitable end and what effect that might have on their portfolios.

Timing such a market shift can be little more than guesswork, but investors should remember that a downturn is most likely unavoidable, and to be prepared, says Danielle Park, president and portfolio manager at Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc.

"Trees don't grow to the sky. We can't have perpetual demand cycles that have no cleansing period, we can't have a never-ending escalation of prices."

Park says investors big and small should carefully assess how their assets are allocated and how exposed they are to downside risk.

"If we get another significant downturn, which I think is quite likely and certainly due, people are going to again be hurt by this obsession with trying to win money or buy things that are overvalued and hope it will go up more."

Park advises investors with equities in their portfolios to check in with the goals and exit guidelines they should have set before entering the market.

Most investors, she notes, make better exit plans for an evening at the casino than they do for their portfolio.

"They may make those decisions just sitting at a casino, saying 'ok if we're up $20, we're going to take the money and go. But they don't think of that when they're dealing with their savings'."

Even those who do set limits often make the mistake of shifting the rules around when things are going well, she says.

Many don't worry about a detailed exit strategy, since they plan to remain invested for the long term. But investors should ask themselves if they're actually prepared to ride out a market plunge of say, 50 per cent, says Park.