Waterloo company accepted to Amazon accelerator

WATERLOO — A local education technology startup will be rubbing shoulders with some of the world's best artificial intelligence programmers over the next three months in Seattle.
Waterloo's YourIKA is one of nine startups selected to participate in the 13-week Amazon Alexa accelerator program. YourIKA combines artificial intelligence and instant messaging to provide students with tutoring help. The name stands for Your Intelligent Knowledge Assistant.
"There were more than 1,200 applicants, and to be one of the nine selected is pretty special," Rob Henderson, one of the startup's founders and its chief executive officer, said in a phone interview from Seattle.
The program started July 15. Amazon has partnered with U.S.-based accelerator Techstars. Participants will get lifetime access to the Techstars network of entrepreneurs, including more than 10,000 mentors, 2,700 investors, 1,200 alumni companies, and 180 staff members worldwide.
YourIKA was also awarded $20,000 to cover their expenses while in the U.S. and a $100,000 seed investment in their company, Henderson said. It culminates with a demo day on Oct. 15.
Entry also gives them access to some of the Amazon executives and programmers who have helped make the online retail giant one of the most valuable companies in the world.
"The calibre of people we've met to help grow the company has been phenomenal," said Henderson.
This is the third year the accelerator program has operated.
Other companies that were accepted include:
•Anycart, which lets users search for meals they wish to cook, adds the ingredients to their grocery list and provides step-by-step cooking instructions.
•Ex-IQ, which turns digital documents into interactive audio files.
•TogethAR, an AI and augmented reality technology that aids conversations by presenting relevant information and content related to a topic being discussed.
YourIKA is based in the Accelerator Centre in the David Johnston Research and Technology Park in Waterloo and utilizes machine learning, deep learning, neural networks and natural language processing.
The other founders are chief technology officer Shady Shehata and chief scientist Fakhri Karray. Shehata worked for 10 years at D2L, a Kitchener-based online learning company, and Karray is the co-director of the University of Waterloo's Artificial Intelligence Institute.
YourIKA was tested at the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Guelph and the two campuses of the University of Toronto. It recently partnered with other online learning platforms, including Maplesoft and U.S.-based Chegg.
Henderson couldn't divulge their number of clients or users, but said it's "thousands" of students.
They have six full-time and four part-time employees.
Their acceptance into the Amazon accelerator comes after they were invited to Microsoft's annual Global Education Summit in February, and Henderson said it's "inspiring" to have two of the world's biggest companies supporting their work.
"I'm not sure of many other startups that have that luxury," he said.
jjackson@therecord.com
Twitter: @JamesDEJ
