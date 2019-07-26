Quick hits on Oshawa’s first legal pot shop from durhamregion.com readers

OSHAWA — Folks were abuzz about Oshawa's first legal pot shop when Tokyo Smoke Oshawa opened its doors on July 22.
The store, located at 575 Laval Dr., had a soft opening last Monday and officially opened on July 23.
It was a long-awaited opening for many Oshawa residents who noted that this was one of the last stores to open among the initial retail lottery winners.
Despite the wait, durhamregion.com readers expressed excitement about checking out the new store.
“Can't wait to check it out,” wrote Lori Lee Woolhead on durhamregion.com’s Facebook page.
“So excited for this,” said Rebecca Pitzschel.
Derrick Tully said the store had a great location. “Not far from where we already shop on our monthly trips to Oshawa,” Tully said.
Many of those who popped into the new store had a positive experience.
“I had a great experience,” wrote Krista Williams Jasmer on Facebook. “First timer here.”
One of the biggest criticisms among readers was the listed prices. Tokyo Smoke Oshawa employees said cannabis ran from $8 to $18 per gram.
“$18 a gram,” said one commenter on durhamregion.com. “Makes me want to take up smoking tobacco cigarettes again.”
Terry Daigle said cannabis should be sold for $10 per gram with taxes.
Others were weary based on experiences at other licensed stores.
“Placing bets that just like the other (government) stores: counts will be off, product will be dried out and prices will be overly expensive,” said Kirstyn Matika.
The current selection in the store includes cannabis in flower, oral spray, oil, pre-rolled and capsule form, but some customers are hoping for an even broader range of products.
“I wish they'd bring in edibles,” said another commenter on durhamregion.com. “I don't like smoking.”
