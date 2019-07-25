KidsAbility to lay off 20 to 25 staff in January

WATERLOO — For the second time in four months, KidsAbility has announced it will lay off workers who assist children with autism.
The cuts stem from funding changes to autism therapy made by the Doug Ford government.
The first round of cuts came in March when nine people — eight therapists and a social worker — were laid off.
On Thursday, the Waterloo-based agency said that in January it will have to lay off half of its current autism staff, affecting 20 to 25 employees who work with children on the autism spectrum.
"This is a real difficult day for us," said Linda Kenny, chief executive officer at KidsAbility, which has been working with children with special needs for 60 years.
Kenny said when she held a staff meeting Thursday morning, those facing job losses in the new year were more worried about how the cuts will affect the children they serve.
As of April, the centre now works under a fee-for-service model when it comes to autism services.
It is no longer receiving provincial money for autism programming and has had its budget reduced by $1 million, Kenny said.
Instead, government money will be given to families directly. Children under the age of six are eligible to receive $20,000 a year, while children over six can get $5,000 annually.
But those amounts are "completely inadequate" to meet the needs of families and children, Kenny said.
"The government has determined that the funding amounts are based on age not need," she said.
Kenny said research shows that "high-intensity" therapy is helpful, but that is not age-related.
"We will face criticism that we are acting in our self-interest," Kenny said by speaking out against the direct funding plan.
"That is true, because our interest is kids and families," she said.
In 2018, the agency served 192 children with autism. There are 750 children under nine who are on a regional wait list in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Waterloo parent Jennifer Beckett, who is part of the Waterloo Region Alliance Against Autism Funding Changes, said parents are saddened by the layoffs of workers who assist their children directly.
"KidsAbility provides a great service and they catch those kids and families who need extra support," she said.
Beckett said the new funding model has created instability for families by limiting their choice of qualified people who can help them.
Beckett, who has a nine-year-old son with autism, said her son was in a junior kindergarten program at KidsAbility, and with intensive behavioural therapy he is now going into Grade 4 at a local public school with the help of an educational assistant.
"He gets on the bus happily, goes into the classroom and he's reading and learning because he got all the supports," she said.
OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, whose union represents the workers losing their jobs, said cutting almost two-thirds of staff offering autism services is disgraceful.
"Doug Ford and his government are picking on children in this province," he said in a release. "The man who claims to be 'for the little guy' has targeted the most vulnerable members in our society ..."
Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo said cutting specialized workers means parents have less choice.
The government is "ripping hope away from the most vulnerable," she said.
lmonteiro@therecord.com
Twitter: @MonteiroRecord
Twitter: @MonteiroRecord
WATERLOO — For the second time in four months, KidsAbility has announced it will lay off workers who assist children with autism.
The cuts stem from funding changes to autism therapy made by the Doug Ford government.
The first round of cuts came in March when nine people — eight therapists and a social worker — were laid off.
On Thursday, the Waterloo-based agency said that in January it will have to lay off half of its current autism staff, affecting 20 to 25 employees who work with children on the autism spectrum.
"This is a real difficult day for us," said Linda Kenny, chief executive officer at KidsAbility, which has been working with children with special needs for 60 years.
Kenny said when she held a staff meeting Thursday morning, those facing job losses in the new year were more worried about how the cuts will affect the children they serve.
As of April, the centre now works under a fee-for-service model when it comes to autism services.
It is no longer receiving provincial money for autism programming and has had its budget reduced by $1 million, Kenny said.
Instead, government money will be given to families directly. Children under the age of six are eligible to receive $20,000 a year, while children over six can get $5,000 annually.
But those amounts are "completely inadequate" to meet the needs of families and children, Kenny said.
"The government has determined that the funding amounts are based on age not need," she said.
Kenny said research shows that "high-intensity" therapy is helpful, but that is not age-related.
"We will face criticism that we are acting in our self-interest," Kenny said by speaking out against the direct funding plan.
"That is true, because our interest is kids and families," she said.
In 2018, the agency served 192 children with autism. There are 750 children under nine who are on a regional wait list in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Waterloo parent Jennifer Beckett, who is part of the Waterloo Region Alliance Against Autism Funding Changes, said parents are saddened by the layoffs of workers who assist their children directly.
"KidsAbility provides a great service and they catch those kids and families who need extra support," she said.
Beckett said the new funding model has created instability for families by limiting their choice of qualified people who can help them.
Beckett, who has a nine-year-old son with autism, said her son was in a junior kindergarten program at KidsAbility, and with intensive behavioural therapy he is now going into Grade 4 at a local public school with the help of an educational assistant.
"He gets on the bus happily, goes into the classroom and he's reading and learning because he got all the supports," she said.
OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, whose union represents the workers losing their jobs, said cutting almost two-thirds of staff offering autism services is disgraceful.
"Doug Ford and his government are picking on children in this province," he said in a release. "The man who claims to be 'for the little guy' has targeted the most vulnerable members in our society ..."
Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo said cutting specialized workers means parents have less choice.
The government is "ripping hope away from the most vulnerable," she said.
lmonteiro@therecord.com
Twitter: @MonteiroRecord
Twitter: @MonteiroRecord
WATERLOO — For the second time in four months, KidsAbility has announced it will lay off workers who assist children with autism.
The cuts stem from funding changes to autism therapy made by the Doug Ford government.
The first round of cuts came in March when nine people — eight therapists and a social worker — were laid off.
On Thursday, the Waterloo-based agency said that in January it will have to lay off half of its current autism staff, affecting 20 to 25 employees who work with children on the autism spectrum.
"This is a real difficult day for us," said Linda Kenny, chief executive officer at KidsAbility, which has been working with children with special needs for 60 years.
Kenny said when she held a staff meeting Thursday morning, those facing job losses in the new year were more worried about how the cuts will affect the children they serve.
As of April, the centre now works under a fee-for-service model when it comes to autism services.
It is no longer receiving provincial money for autism programming and has had its budget reduced by $1 million, Kenny said.
Instead, government money will be given to families directly. Children under the age of six are eligible to receive $20,000 a year, while children over six can get $5,000 annually.
But those amounts are "completely inadequate" to meet the needs of families and children, Kenny said.
"The government has determined that the funding amounts are based on age not need," she said.
Kenny said research shows that "high-intensity" therapy is helpful, but that is not age-related.
"We will face criticism that we are acting in our self-interest," Kenny said by speaking out against the direct funding plan.
"That is true, because our interest is kids and families," she said.
In 2018, the agency served 192 children with autism. There are 750 children under nine who are on a regional wait list in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Waterloo parent Jennifer Beckett, who is part of the Waterloo Region Alliance Against Autism Funding Changes, said parents are saddened by the layoffs of workers who assist their children directly.
"KidsAbility provides a great service and they catch those kids and families who need extra support," she said.
Beckett said the new funding model has created instability for families by limiting their choice of qualified people who can help them.
Beckett, who has a nine-year-old son with autism, said her son was in a junior kindergarten program at KidsAbility, and with intensive behavioural therapy he is now going into Grade 4 at a local public school with the help of an educational assistant.
"He gets on the bus happily, goes into the classroom and he's reading and learning because he got all the supports," she said.
OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, whose union represents the workers losing their jobs, said cutting almost two-thirds of staff offering autism services is disgraceful.
"Doug Ford and his government are picking on children in this province," he said in a release. "The man who claims to be 'for the little guy' has targeted the most vulnerable members in our society ..."
Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo said cutting specialized workers means parents have less choice.
The government is "ripping hope away from the most vulnerable," she said.
lmonteiro@therecord.com
Twitter: @MonteiroRecord
Twitter: @MonteiroRecord