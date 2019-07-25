Kitchener pilot project aims to keep commercial food waste out of the landfill

KITCHENER — A group of Kitchener restaurants and businesses is teaming up to cut down on the amount of food waste that's being sent to landfill.
More than a dozen establishments have signed up for a new pilot program in which food waste is separated from other garbage, collected and sent to a biogas plant in Elmira, where it is processed and converted into electricity.
Food waste is a significant contributor to landfill volumes, and although it does break down, its decomposition emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas with a greater warming effect on the planet than carbon dioxide.
Statistics from 2015 estimated that less than a quarter of the 1.6 million tonnes of food waste produced that year by Ontario's industrial, commercial and institutional sector was diverted from landfill.
Mark Vaughan of Mark's Caribbean Kitchen on King Street East is participating in the program and has already reduced the amount of garbage his restaurant is producing by about two-thirds.
"It's good to help the environment," he said. "It would be ideal for a lot of places."
The Downtown Kitchener Business Improvement Area (BIA) was already working with members to clean up the core by shifting garbage collection away from the curbs of main streets to spots that are more out of sight.
"There was always the vision to do something that was more responsible to the environment and the city that we serve," said executive director Linda Jutzi.
The BIA is co-ordinating the year-long pilot project and providing $45,000 in funding for its first phase.
Bins are provided to the participants, and food waste is being collected three times a week. "It's a simple process," Vaughan said. "It's easy to store the bins back there."
The Working Centre is organizing and staffing the food waste collection. "Part of downtown revitalization involves providing unique new ways to support individuals and businesses," the centre's Joe Mancini said in a release.
"We estimate five part-time jobs will be created to support this pilot project over the next year through the collection of food waste alone, giving new opportunities for people while dealing with a major contributor to climate change."
The waste is taken by RCT Bins to the Bio-En Power facility in Elmira, where it will be processed through anaerobic digestion. Bio-En Power's Chris Martin said a single tonne of food waste can be processed and converted into the electricity needed to power 20 homes for a day.
Waste diversion statistics will be tracked and updated on the BIA's website and through social media.
Participating businesses include: Bobby O'Brien's, Café Pyrus, Full Circle Foods, Grand Surf Lounge, Grand Trunk Saloon, La Cucina, Legacy Greens, Living Fresh, Mark's Caribbean Kitchen, Matter of Taste, McCabe's Irish Pub & Grill, Pure Juice Bar & Kitchen and Square. Jutzi said the pilot could accept another seven participants.
"We're really proud of them as leaders, as people willing to make change," she said. "I'd like to call them champions."
Other partners include Sustainable Waterloo Region, which will provide education and analysis, and the city of Kitchener, which is providing waste management expertise. "It's not often a project such as this comes to life; it will be a model for other communities far beyond our region," the city's corporate sustainability officer, Claire Bennett, said in the release.
The pilot runs until next July; new funding sources could see it continue and expand with additional businesses involved.
bdavis@therecord.com
Twitter: @DavisRecord
Twitter: @DavisRecord
KITCHENER — A group of Kitchener restaurants and businesses is teaming up to cut down on the amount of food waste that's being sent to landfill.
More than a dozen establishments have signed up for a new pilot program in which food waste is separated from other garbage, collected and sent to a biogas plant in Elmira, where it is processed and converted into electricity.
Food waste is a significant contributor to landfill volumes, and although it does break down, its decomposition emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas with a greater warming effect on the planet than carbon dioxide.
Statistics from 2015 estimated that less than a quarter of the 1.6 million tonnes of food waste produced that year by Ontario's industrial, commercial and institutional sector was diverted from landfill.
Mark Vaughan of Mark's Caribbean Kitchen on King Street East is participating in the program and has already reduced the amount of garbage his restaurant is producing by about two-thirds.
"It's good to help the environment," he said. "It would be ideal for a lot of places."
The Downtown Kitchener Business Improvement Area (BIA) was already working with members to clean up the core by shifting garbage collection away from the curbs of main streets to spots that are more out of sight.
"There was always the vision to do something that was more responsible to the environment and the city that we serve," said executive director Linda Jutzi.
The BIA is co-ordinating the year-long pilot project and providing $45,000 in funding for its first phase.
Bins are provided to the participants, and food waste is being collected three times a week. "It's a simple process," Vaughan said. "It's easy to store the bins back there."
The Working Centre is organizing and staffing the food waste collection. "Part of downtown revitalization involves providing unique new ways to support individuals and businesses," the centre's Joe Mancini said in a release.
"We estimate five part-time jobs will be created to support this pilot project over the next year through the collection of food waste alone, giving new opportunities for people while dealing with a major contributor to climate change."
The waste is taken by RCT Bins to the Bio-En Power facility in Elmira, where it will be processed through anaerobic digestion. Bio-En Power's Chris Martin said a single tonne of food waste can be processed and converted into the electricity needed to power 20 homes for a day.
Waste diversion statistics will be tracked and updated on the BIA's website and through social media.
Participating businesses include: Bobby O'Brien's, Café Pyrus, Full Circle Foods, Grand Surf Lounge, Grand Trunk Saloon, La Cucina, Legacy Greens, Living Fresh, Mark's Caribbean Kitchen, Matter of Taste, McCabe's Irish Pub & Grill, Pure Juice Bar & Kitchen and Square. Jutzi said the pilot could accept another seven participants.
"We're really proud of them as leaders, as people willing to make change," she said. "I'd like to call them champions."
Other partners include Sustainable Waterloo Region, which will provide education and analysis, and the city of Kitchener, which is providing waste management expertise. "It's not often a project such as this comes to life; it will be a model for other communities far beyond our region," the city's corporate sustainability officer, Claire Bennett, said in the release.
The pilot runs until next July; new funding sources could see it continue and expand with additional businesses involved.
bdavis@therecord.com
Twitter: @DavisRecord
Twitter: @DavisRecord
KITCHENER — A group of Kitchener restaurants and businesses is teaming up to cut down on the amount of food waste that's being sent to landfill.
More than a dozen establishments have signed up for a new pilot program in which food waste is separated from other garbage, collected and sent to a biogas plant in Elmira, where it is processed and converted into electricity.
Food waste is a significant contributor to landfill volumes, and although it does break down, its decomposition emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas with a greater warming effect on the planet than carbon dioxide.
Statistics from 2015 estimated that less than a quarter of the 1.6 million tonnes of food waste produced that year by Ontario's industrial, commercial and institutional sector was diverted from landfill.
Mark Vaughan of Mark's Caribbean Kitchen on King Street East is participating in the program and has already reduced the amount of garbage his restaurant is producing by about two-thirds.
"It's good to help the environment," he said. "It would be ideal for a lot of places."
The Downtown Kitchener Business Improvement Area (BIA) was already working with members to clean up the core by shifting garbage collection away from the curbs of main streets to spots that are more out of sight.
"There was always the vision to do something that was more responsible to the environment and the city that we serve," said executive director Linda Jutzi.
The BIA is co-ordinating the year-long pilot project and providing $45,000 in funding for its first phase.
Bins are provided to the participants, and food waste is being collected three times a week. "It's a simple process," Vaughan said. "It's easy to store the bins back there."
The Working Centre is organizing and staffing the food waste collection. "Part of downtown revitalization involves providing unique new ways to support individuals and businesses," the centre's Joe Mancini said in a release.
"We estimate five part-time jobs will be created to support this pilot project over the next year through the collection of food waste alone, giving new opportunities for people while dealing with a major contributor to climate change."
The waste is taken by RCT Bins to the Bio-En Power facility in Elmira, where it will be processed through anaerobic digestion. Bio-En Power's Chris Martin said a single tonne of food waste can be processed and converted into the electricity needed to power 20 homes for a day.
Waste diversion statistics will be tracked and updated on the BIA's website and through social media.
Participating businesses include: Bobby O'Brien's, Café Pyrus, Full Circle Foods, Grand Surf Lounge, Grand Trunk Saloon, La Cucina, Legacy Greens, Living Fresh, Mark's Caribbean Kitchen, Matter of Taste, McCabe's Irish Pub & Grill, Pure Juice Bar & Kitchen and Square. Jutzi said the pilot could accept another seven participants.
"We're really proud of them as leaders, as people willing to make change," she said. "I'd like to call them champions."
Other partners include Sustainable Waterloo Region, which will provide education and analysis, and the city of Kitchener, which is providing waste management expertise. "It's not often a project such as this comes to life; it will be a model for other communities far beyond our region," the city's corporate sustainability officer, Claire Bennett, said in the release.
The pilot runs until next July; new funding sources could see it continue and expand with additional businesses involved.
bdavis@therecord.com
Twitter: @DavisRecord
Twitter: @DavisRecord