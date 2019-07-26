KITCHENER — Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing Kitchener man.
Police said Adrian Anton, 32, of Kitchener, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. near Fairview Park Mall. Officers are concerned for his well-being.
Anton is described as five feet eight inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a blue sweater with black pants and shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
KITCHENER — Waterloo Regional Police say a man who had been reported missing in Kitchener has been located.
Police said Adrian Anton, 32, of Kitchener, was found safe on Thursday evening.
