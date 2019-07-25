Police looking for missing Kitchener man

KITCHENER — Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing Kitchener man.

Police said Adrian Anton, 32, of Kitchener, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. near Fairview Park Mall. Officers are concerned for his well-being.

Anton is described as five feet eight inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a blue sweater with black pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.