Fireflies lighting up Kitchener

KITCHENER — Ron Sweet, strolling home from his winemaking shop on Greenbrook Drive, is encountering a bevy of bioluminescence along Voisin Creek.

The fireflies, he says, are out like never before.

"I've seen them the last three or four nights on the walk home," said Sweet, a 21-year Kitchener resident, on Thursday. "I've never seen them before, inside of Kitchener."

Out in Baden? Sure. That's typical, he said. But not in the big city.

"I'm hearing the same anecdotal evidence from people," said Joshua Shea, the city of Kitchener's natural areas co-ordinator. "A lot of people are saying they're seeing a lot more."

A wet spring and warm summer, Shea says, likely get the credit for feeding what appears to be a burgeoning lightning bug population with insects for the larvae to devour and plant matter for the adults to nibble on.

It seems like only yesterday we could imagine a world without the beetles. But their intermittent bright-at-twilight glow, perhaps to attract mates or warn off predators, seems to have returned locally.

Andalyne Tofflemire, manager and naturalist at the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory, says the consensus over the last few years suggests firefly populations are fading. Most researchers, according to www.firefly.org, blame development for destroying their habitat and light pollution that interrupts their flash patterns.

"The fireflies are on the decline, unfortunately," Tofflemire said on Thursday when informed anecdotal evidence suggests a local turnaround. "So it's just kind of nice actually to hear that somebody is observing a lot of them."

But it's not just Kitchener folks who have been visually bitten by the lightning bug's seeming reappearance. Other places, like Chicago and Philadelphia, have seen the light according to flickering media reports.