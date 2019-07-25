Kitchener teacher will walk in the footsteps of Canada’s soldiers

KITCHENER — Brittany McGuire plans to become a better teacher by becoming a better Canadian.

National pride she already has. You can see it in the big flag her family flies in their front yard.

Classroom experience? She's working on it in elementary schools across the region that have asked her to fill in temporarily for absent teachers.

Ontario teachers can gig for years before finding a permanent classroom. McGuire, four years out of teacher's college at Wilfrid Laurier University, is advancing toward a classroom of her own.

Her professional development is now taking her to Belgium and France, where she will be exposed to the deepest meaning of citizenship.

McGuire, 29, applied and was selected to join 19 other teachers to tour Canadian battlefields, starting Friday. She's paying $2,000 for the 10-day learning tour, partly subsidized by the Juno Beach Centre that honours wartime sacrifice.

She has read about the world wars that Canada fought, starting in 1914 and then in 1939. More than 100,000 Canadians died. She has taught her students what she read.

But seeing where it happened and feeling its impact is different from reading about it.

She'll walk battlefields, visit museums, and tour cemeteries. She'll learn from a military expert. She'll meet locals who lived through D-Day and the Battle of Normandy in 1944.

As an experience "it seems like it's going to be a powerful one," she said. "I'm looking forward to being immersed in it."