Kitchener woman wins $100K Encore prize

Angel Steele of Kitchener is $100,000 richer after winning the July 23 ENCORE prize in the LOTTO AX draw.

She matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize.

“I checked my ticket on the OLG Lottery App, and I couldn’t believe it,” shared Angel, 30, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. "It feels amazing."

The house cleaner plans to pay off some bills and take a vacation.