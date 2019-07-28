Fight at Kitchener plaza sends man to hospital, others arrested

KITCHENER — One man was sent to hospital and others arrested for assault after a fight at the Victoria Hills Plaza early Sunday.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the plaza on Hazelglen Drive shortly at about 2:30 a.m., said Sgt. Ian Croft.
The man in hospital has non-life threatening injuries.
Two men, 20 and 24, face assault-related charges.
