Kitchener bar fight sends man to hospital, others arrested

KITCHENER — One man was sent to hospital and others arrested for assault after a bar fight at Hack's Tap and Grill early Sunday.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the neighbourhood bar on Hazelglen Drive off Victoria Street South shortly after last call at about 2:30 a.m., said Sgt. Ian Croft.

The man in hospital has non-life threatening injuries.

Two men, 20 and 24, face assault-related charges.