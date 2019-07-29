Police seek to identify women in bus assault

KITCHENER — Police are looking to identify two women in connection with an assault on a bus that left one person with serious injuries.

The assault occurred on June 18 at 5:20 p.m. in Kitchener. Police said an argument that started on a Grand River Transit bus led to a physical fight, where one person was "assaulted repeatedly and suffered a serious injury."

One of the women police want to identify is described as five feet five inches tall, with long brown hair and a medium build. She was wearing a black and red top.

The second woman is described as five feet four inches tall, with long brown hair, a thin build and long nails.