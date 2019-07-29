Province reverses course on autism program

KITCHENER — Kitchener South—Hespeler MPP Amy Fee says she is thrilled with the province's plan to go back to a needs-based autism program after the Progressive Conservative government "got it wrong" with a controversial funding model that sparked months of protests.

Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith announced Monday that based on feedback from families of children with autism, the province is asking its autism advisory panel to provide recommendations for a program that considers a child's needs.

"He has heard that loud and clear. We need to look at a program that's needs based," Fee said.

The Tory MPP acknowledged that "trust was kind of spoiled with this government" when it came out with a redesigned autism program in February that gave a set amount of money based on a child's age and family's income.

"We recognized that we got it wrong," Fee said. "We need to work with the community to make sure we get it right."

Fee said she heard Monday from families who are pleased with the news, but also from those who are cautiously optimistic.

The Waterloo Region Alliance Against the Autism Funding Changes called the announcement a "step in the right direction," although a news release said it will take a lot of work to undo the damage inflicted by the freezes and cuts to autism services in Ontario under the first year of the Ford government.

The alliance is planning a rally outside Fee's Kitchener office on Aug. 6 to coincide with similar rallies across the province.

Fee said she never stopped working to ensure the province used the money available to help as many families of children with autism as possible.

"A big key to this is to make sure the program we come up with is sustainable," she said.