NDP select Rahimi as their Kitchener South-Hespeler candidate

Wasai Rahimi has been elected as the NDP federal candidate for Kitchener South-Hespeler by the local riding association at a nomination meeting July 27 at Hespeler’s St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

A 17-year resident of Kitchener, Rahimi has lived in the Kitchener South-Hespeler riding for 13 years. He has a bachelor of arts degree and a diploma in electrical engineering from Conestoga College, where he studied civil engineering and management.

Rahimi has been a member of the City of Kitchener’s safe and healthy community advisory committee, the K-W Counselling Services Bridging Resources, the Region of Waterloo’s Crime Prevention Council, the K-W Multicultural Centre, and the Safety-Kleen Canada public liaison committee. He is president of the Afghan Association of Waterloo Region and is executive director of iHelp International.

Rahimi was challenged for the nomination by Goran Mihaljlovic, an avionics technician with the Royal Canadian Air Force who lives in Kitchener.

