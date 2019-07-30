Kitchener, Waterloo men charged in Wellington County break-and-enter

A man from Kitchener and man from Waterloo are facing multiple charges after being caught by police following a break-and-enter in Wellington County on Monday morning.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. on July 29, members of the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a business located on Side Road 14 in Guelph-Eramosa Township. Officers were advised that two male suspects were observed fleeing the scene eastbound in a grey, Dodge pick-up truck with wooden racks in it.

Officers located the suspect vehicle travelling on Elmira Road north of Woodlawn Road. The truck was stopped and the two occupants were taken into custody.

Investigation revealed that licence plates on the pick-up truck were previously reported as stolen. Copper wire in the back of the truck was also seized and confirmed as stolen from the business that was entered. One of the suspects was also found to be breaching a condition of a probation order.