Waterloo Region’s taxi industry has shed 750,000 rides a year since Uber launch in 2015

"Am I surprised that the taxi industry lost rides? No," Coun. Sean Strickland said. "Am I surprised at the amount that they've lost? Yes."

Local cab companies have upped their game, offering apps for passengers to book rides but so far this year Uber is outpacing traditional taxis.

In the first quarter of this year, 451,683 taxi rides were taken compared to 859,000 rides in Uber vehicles.

Strickland said cab companies are chasing the game when it comes to ride-hailing apps and the region may need to help.

"I think that in fairness we need to look at giving them some tools to be more competitive with Uber," he said.

Strickland added that Uber rides could impact services including roads and transit and contribute to traffic congestion.

"These are unbelievably huge numbers that have all kinds of impacts on government services."

Lorentz said he doesn't expect taxis and Uber to log an equal share of local rides.

"As long as you have choices, I think people are going to complain because I don't think the numbers will ever be the same for each of those services," Lorentz said.

The local taxi industry has 940 drivers and 448 people own licences. Some drivers own licences and drive while others contract drivers to drive for them.

Uber has significantly more local drivers with about 3,737 registered.

Getting the vehicle-for-hire bylaw drafted and passed was a long and controversial process, with many in the taxi industry voicing strong opposition.

That bylaw replaced an outdated taxi bylaw and amalgamated it with bylaws for limousines and special transportation taxis, while making room for ride-share services.

The president of the Waterloo Region Taxi Association declined to be interviewed for this story.

