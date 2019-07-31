Tavistock man charged in three-vehicle crash just west of New Hamburg

News 10:16 AM New Hamburg Independent

A Tavistock man has been charged following a three-vehicle crash that occurred near New Hamburg.

On July 30, at approximately 6:15 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Waterloo Region paramedics and Wilmot Township and Perth East Fire Departments responded to a collision involving three motor vehicles.

It occurred at the intersection Wilmot-Easthope Road and Huron Road, west of New Hamburg.

Police say a 32-year-old Kitchener woman was driving a Chevrolet sedan south on Wilmot-Easthope Road and had stopped to make a left onto Huron Street. The woman's sedan was then struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was being driven by John Kropf, who is from Tavistock.

The Chevrolet sedan then collided with a Ford sedan which was travelling north on Wilmot-Easthope Road. The Ford sedan was being driven by a 32-year-old man from Burlington, said the OPP.

Kropf, 71, was charged with Careless driving as a result and issued a Provincial Offence Notice. 

The 32-year-old woman and her passenger, as well as the Burlington man, were all transported to hospital with minor injuries. 

 

 

 

 

 

