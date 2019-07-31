Tavistock man charged in three-vehicle crash just west of New Hamburg

A Tavistock man has been charged following a three-vehicle crash that occurred near New Hamburg.

On July 30, at approximately 6:15 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Waterloo Region paramedics and Wilmot Township and Perth East Fire Departments responded to a collision involving three motor vehicles.

It occurred at the intersection Wilmot-Easthope Road and Huron Road, west of New Hamburg.

Police say a 32-year-old Kitchener woman was driving a Chevrolet sedan south on Wilmot-Easthope Road and had stopped to make a left onto Huron Street. The woman's sedan was then struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup truck, which was being driven by John Kropf, who is from Tavistock.