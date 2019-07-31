Food delivery driver robbed in Kitchener

A food delivery driver was threatened with a knife and robbed early Tuesday morning, according to police.

At about 12:45 a.m., police say a delivery driver that was at Clarke Avenue in Kitchener was exiting their vehicle when they were approached by a male with a knife. The suspect demanded money, then fled towards Traynor Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money and property. No physical injuries were sustained.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.