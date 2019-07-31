Outdoor pools remain open, while some city facilities close for civic holiday

CITY OF KITCHENER
Offices at Kitchener City Hall will be closed on Monday for the civic holiday, but the building will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Services normally offered by staff will be available again on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Pools — All outdoor pools will be open on Monday for drop-in, recreational programming. For recreational swim schedule times, visit www.kitchener.ca/pools. All indoor pools will be closed on Monday for the holiday. Regularly scheduled programming will take place on Saturday and Sunday as all pools remain open on those days.
Kitchener Market — The market will be closed as usual on Sunday and Monday. The International Food Hall reopens as usual on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Kitchener Public Library — All Kitchener Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
Community Centres — All community centres will be closed on Monday.
The Aud and Arenas — The Aud and Arenas will be closed Monday, including the Activa Box Office at the Aud as well as their administrative office. However, the Activa Sportsplex and Sportsworld Arenas will be open Monday for rentals.
Budd Park — Budd Park indoor field will be closed on Monday.
REGION OF WATERLOO
Here’s a list of Region of Waterloo service changes for the civic day long weekend.
WHAT'S OPEN, NOT AFFECTED
Region of Waterloo Customer Service — phone line open 24-7- 519-575-4400
Grand River Transit — operating on a Sunday schedule on Monday
Ainslie Street Terminal — Monday: Open — building hours: 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Ticket sales 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Closed 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
GRT Customer Service — 24-7 at 519-585-7555
Employment resource centres (99 Regina, 150 Main, and 235 King) — open Monday regular hours.
Waterloo Region Museum — Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (KidSummer is a fun family day where kids of all ages can have some good old-fashioned fun. Enjoy gallery activities, games, and a horse-drawn wagon ride in the Village). Free admission for up to two children ages five to 12 with each $11 adult admission. Take a stroll through the 60-acre historic village and visit with farmyard friends. Enjoy a Taste of 1914 and sample recipes from the turn of the century.
Schneider Haus National Historic Site — Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Make and Take explore a time when everything was handmade and “make” a piece of history to take home. From dairying and woodworking, to toy making and rope making, there’s something for everyone. Make and Take all day at Schneider Haus on Monday. Butter making, toy making, crafts and games!
McDougall Cottage Historic Site — Visit the Cottage on Sunday from 4 to 4:30 p.m. to hear the enchanting and beautiful piping music of Jim MacPherson. Donations to piper are welcome. Closed Monday. Regular hours are Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Region of Waterloo International Airport — Open — will not be affected.
Waste, recycling, green bin and yard waste — There is regular curbside collection on Monday, please have items out for collection by 7 a.m. Both the Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites are closed.
WHAT'S CLOSED
All Regional Administrative Offices (99 Regina — Waterloo, 150 Frederick — Kitchener, 150 Main — Cambridge, Airport Administrative offices) — Closed Monday.
All Region of Waterloo library branches — Closed Monday
Region of Waterloo children’s centres — Closed from July 29 to Aug. 9
Sunnyside Home Reception and Administration — Closed Monday
Sunnyside Wellness Centre — Closed Monday
Community Alzheimer Day Program (Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge) — closed Monday
Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites are closed for residential drop-off on Monday.
