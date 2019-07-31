Fatal shooting at plaza in Cambridge

Waterloo Region police is investigating a fatal shooting on July 31 at the plaza at Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway in Hespeler.

Police blocked off entrances and exits to the plaza after reports of the shooting came in at 7:40 p.m. Police said one man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced deceased. People were allowed to leave in vehicles only after they were searched by police.

Anyone with information with regards to this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.