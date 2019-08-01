King-Victoria transit hub secrecy continues with closed-door design panel

In 2014, The Record requested a 357-page report on the hub that contained financial projections.

About 147 pages were partially or fully blacked out. Of those, 97 were completely blacked out.

Panel members were to vote on design items and whether to support them, not support them or support with conditions. The design panel will also review and advise on any neighbouring projects to ensure they fitted with the tone of the hub.

The panel's terms of reference said meeting minutes would not be made public and meetings would be recorded but the recording destroyed once minutes were approved by members.

Regional, City of Kitchener and Metrolinx officials crafted the terms of reference and hand-picked the panel.

Kitchener and Metrolinx both wanted review panels, so one joint panel was put together.

The job of chair was advertised, but that person is expected to facilitate meetings and not give design input.

Some other design review panels operate within the public eye, including one in Hamilton and a waterfront panel in Toronto.

The terms of reference for the panel said there had to be at least two architects, an urban designer and one landscape architect.

The panel hasn't had much work.

The region and private consortium King Victoria Transit Hub Partners Inc. were unable to come to an agreement to develop the site with a combination of a transit hub for light rail, buses, GO Transit and Via Rail and and mixed use development.

McGaghey said the terms of reference for the panel are currently being reviewed now that the approach for the project has changed.

More transparency is up for discussion.

"It is something that we're considering," McGaghey said.

McGaghey said the panel met once to go over initial designs and discuss how the review panel would operate.

The region plans to move forward with the project in phases now, starting with the transit hub.

From there, they will work with a developer or developers to build out the rest of the site.

pdesmond@therecord.com

Twitter: @DesmondRecord

pdesmond@therecord.com

Twitter: @DesmondRecord