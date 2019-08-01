WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Water level dropping in Kitchener's Victoria Park

Routine maintenance has revealed falling water levels in Victoria Park Lake and the need for a new sluice gate used to control them.

Since early Tuesday, staff observed water levels fall approximately 18 inches, according to a press release issued Thursday.

On Wednesday, work began to prepare the site for repairs and Thursday, staff will proceed with the removal of three trees so workers can access the area, it says. Water levels are expected to drop another three to five feet while the work is underway.

“While lower water levels will be noticeable, enough water will remain so that swans, fish and other wildlife will not be affected,” the advisory states.

A new sluice gate structure is expected to be in place by the end of next week, weather permitting. Water levels in lake are expected to return to normal within five weeks after work has taken place.

“Repairs to the sluice gate will take place with limited disruption to the public. Residents on Roland and David Streets may notice increased traffic on Friday, Aug. 2 that will continue into the following week as repairs are ongoing. At times, use of water pumps may result in increased noise to the surrounding area, although their use will be minimized as much as possible."

A new sluice gate structure must be installed to allow staff to continue to manage the lake for its primary function — stormwater management. A temporary structure will hold back water near the sluice gate so the lake can continue to retain and control stormwater.