Waterloo Region police starting to piece together fatal shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo police are starting to piece together what led to the shooting of a 20-year-old Cambridge man on July 31 at the plaza on Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway.
From initial reports, investigators believe that two groups of males, in two separate vehicles, were involved in an altercation at approximately 7:40 p.m.
As a result of the incident, one male was shot and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The man’s name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
"There have been no arrests, but we do have suspect descriptions," said Const. Andre Johnson, a public information officer with police.
The first suspect is described as black male with no facial hair, a puffy face and black hair.
The second suspect is a black male, 25 to 30 years old and wearing glasses.
Both suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured car, police said.
Police believe that the persons involved in this incident are known to each other; however, the Waterloo Regional Police Service would like to remind the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s major crime unit, general detectives and forensic identification officers are currently investigating.
"There will be an increased presence in the area today," Johnson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Waterloo police are starting to piece together what led to the shooting of a 20-year-old Cambridge man on July 31 at the plaza on Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway.
From initial reports, investigators believe that two groups of males, in two separate vehicles, were involved in an altercation at approximately 7:40 p.m.
As a result of the incident, one male was shot and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The man’s name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
"There have been no arrests, but we do have suspect descriptions," said Const. Andre Johnson, a public information officer with police.
The first suspect is described as black male with no facial hair, a puffy face and black hair.
The second suspect is a black male, 25 to 30 years old and wearing glasses.
Both suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured car, police said.
Police believe that the persons involved in this incident are known to each other; however, the Waterloo Regional Police Service would like to remind the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s major crime unit, general detectives and forensic identification officers are currently investigating.
"There will be an increased presence in the area today," Johnson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Waterloo police are starting to piece together what led to the shooting of a 20-year-old Cambridge man on July 31 at the plaza on Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway.
From initial reports, investigators believe that two groups of males, in two separate vehicles, were involved in an altercation at approximately 7:40 p.m.
As a result of the incident, one male was shot and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The man’s name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
"There have been no arrests, but we do have suspect descriptions," said Const. Andre Johnson, a public information officer with police.
The first suspect is described as black male with no facial hair, a puffy face and black hair.
The second suspect is a black male, 25 to 30 years old and wearing glasses.
Both suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured car, police said.
Police believe that the persons involved in this incident are known to each other; however, the Waterloo Regional Police Service would like to remind the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s major crime unit, general detectives and forensic identification officers are currently investigating.
"There will be an increased presence in the area today," Johnson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.