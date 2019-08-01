Waterloo Region police starting to piece together fatal shooting in Cambridge

Waterloo police are starting to piece together what led to the shooting of a 20-year-old Cambridge man on July 31 at the plaza on Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway.

From initial reports, investigators believe that two groups of males, in two separate vehicles, were involved in an altercation at approximately 7:40 p.m.

As a result of the incident, one male was shot and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The man’s name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.