Stranded Kitchener man rescued from Bells Lake

A Kitchener man was rescued from his boat on Bells Lake just south of Berkeley, ON. on Thursday.

The 75-year-old was boating on the lake in the Saugeen Valley Conservation Area, but was unable to continue as wind conditions increased and heat exhaustion set in. He was left "stranded" on his boat for three hours, according to the West Grey Police Service.

However, the man did have his cellphone and was able to call for help. Members of the WGPS and the Ministry of Natural Resources attended to assist the man along with another boater. The team was able to rescue the man to safety.