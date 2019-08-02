First responders rescue Kitchener man stranded on Bells Lake

A 75-year-old Kitchener man was rescued after being stranded on his boat for three hours on Bells Lake, north of Traverston, Thursday.

According to a press release from the West Grey Police Service, a team was able to locate the man and bring him back to shore safely after wind conditions increased and heat exhaustion set in.

The man had been unable to paddle his boat to the shore, but fortunately, he had brought his cell phone with him and was able to call for help.

Members of the West Grey Police Service and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry attended to assist the male along with another boater.