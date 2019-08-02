Poll indicates support for status quo when it comes to region

The survey found 76 per cent of those polled believe the current two-tier system serves the citizens from very well to somewhat well. Nineteen per cent believe the system doesn't serve the citizens well. Four per cent said they didn't know.

When it comes to the effectiveness of the governance structure, 57 per cent found the structure effective. Thirty-five per cent found it ineffective. Nine per cent didn't know.

Next, residents were asked to consider is there room for improvement? Twenty per cent said there is still room for improvement, 17 per cent had no complaints, 13 per cent said officials are connected to the local community, and 11 per cent said elected officials are responsive to needs. Eleven per cent said officials are easy to contact.

Three-quarters of residents say they receive good value for their tax dollars form the local municipalities, while two-thirds said the same of the region.

Residents were split on whether they prefer separate councillors elected at the lower-tier and regional level and one set of councillors for both.

"We have done this topic in municipalities across the province," Shanoff said. "We polled Kitchener and Peel and right across the GTA. The typical outcome was people were comfortable with what they had."

For the next phase, the chief administrative officer working group has retained StrategyCorp, a government relations and strategic communications firm based in Toronto. The firm was hired to help apply the survey results and develop a presentation to the province.

The results of the survey indicate support for many elements the region and local area municipalities have to offer, as well as areas for improvement, Environics reports.

"While the public consultation phase ended in May, we have received several indications from the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing that no decisions have been made and they are still keen on hearing from their municipal partners," Bradley said.

"The minister has also mentioned in numerous opportunities that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach from the government. They are considering all options."

William.Sawchuk@niagaradailies.com

905-225-1630 | @bill_standard

William.Sawchuk@niagaradailies.com

905-225-1630 | @bill_standard