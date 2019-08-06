Family at table hurt after car slams into restaurant

Calgary police say a family with a baby is in hospital after a car slammed into a busy fast-food restaurant.

The man, woman and eight-month-old were sitting at a table near a window of the southwest KFC when they were hit by the car just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the car had been speeding down a street when it made a sharp turn, left the road and went through a large window of the restaurant.

The family was taken to hospital in serious condition but were later listed as stable.