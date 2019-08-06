‘The University of Waterloo is a trap’: Student speaks out issues at university

So, frustrated with the lack of resources to air her grievance, Saukel posted the video.

“If no one’s going to say it, I don’t mind being the one. I’m a little bit of a whistle blower by nature and almost immediately, my vulnerableness in sharing that was appreciated,” she said.

Saukel added that since she's noticed she's not the only student who has been affected this way, there is a systemic issue of sorts at the University of Waterloo — a culture of perfectionism. The University of Waterloo is one of the most difficult schools to get into, requiring at the very minimum an 80 per cent average in high school.

She said it's as though students "should essentially just roll over and take it. Waterloo holds their students to a high standard, but they don’t make those standards clear.”

The day after the video was posted, Saukel received a call from counselling services at the university requesting her to come in. While she appreciates the gesture, she said the issue isn’t with her emotions, but with the university itself.

“Counselling is irrelevant,” said Saukel. “I need honest professors who aren’t going to drop the bomb on me. I need academy advisors who are going to take the time for students who have already paid their money rather than new students.”

Matthew Grant, director of media relations with the University of Waterloo, told the Chronicle that there are a number of different avenues students can pursue if they have issues with a class or a particular member of faculty.

If anyone is struggling in a class, he said, they can apply for academic accommodation, which can include solutions such as changing exam dates. There’s also a grade appeal program and if there’s a complaint about a specific staff member, there’s a process for that as well.

As per university policies, students can drop a course by approximately the third week of the term without penalty and receive a full refund. They can also drop a course up to three weeks before the end of the term, but it will show on their transcript as a withdrawal.

Grant also noted that the University of Waterloo has invested financially and philosophically in mental health supports for students and encourages any student that thinks they could benefit to seek those resources.