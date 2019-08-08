TruLocal partners with PenguinPickUp

TruLocal, a local meat-delivery subscription-box service, has partnered with PenguinPickUp, allowing for easier pickups for customers.

The Kitchener-based company made the announcement Thursday.

"The PenguinPickUp partnership is more important than ever because a growing number of condos are not accepting food shipments," said Marc LaFleur, CEO and co-founder of TruLocal. "TruLocal can now reach even more city dwellers who don't want to eat factory-farmed meats but don't have the time, or sometimes even a care, to drive directly to a farm to get the non-GMO, antibiotic-free meats they prefer."

PenguinPickUp operates a network of pickup points for shipments, mostly of food, across southern Ontario.

Waterloo Region is home to one PenguinPickUp location, at the UPS store at 4-55 Northfield Dr. E. in Waterloo.

TruLocal, which started with LaFleur and university friends, has been on a steep growth trajectory, growing more than 300 per cent in 2018. The PenguinPickUp partnership is expected to continue that growth.