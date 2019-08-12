Drug offences in Peel down 20 per cent due to cannabis legalization

Drug offences in Peel Region have fallen 20 per cent since cannabis was legalized, according a regional police report.

Peel police had 2,631 criminal drug charges in 2017 — which, among currently illegal drugs like cocaine and opioids, also included cannabis. Of those charges, 2,222 charges were related to possession, and 409 were related to trafficking, production, and/or distribution.

Cannabis was made legal in Canada as per the Cannabis Act on Oct. 17, 2018. Though the legislation took effect in the middle of the fall last year, Peel police have already noticed a reduction in drug charges.

In 2018, Peel police had 2,098 criminal drug charges. Of those charges, 1,687 were related to possession and 410 were related to trafficking, production, and/or distribution.