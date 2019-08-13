Effective Thursday, August 29, the Kitchener Post will no longer publish a print edition of the weekly community newspaper.

The decision wasn’t taken lightly, but the decline in print advertising in recent years has made it difficult to publish the print edition at a profitable level, said Ian Oliver, executive vice-president of Torstar Corporation and president of Community Brands and Operations.

While the print edition will be closed, the Kitchener Post will continue to deliver news and information of the Kitchener community through its online edition, www.kitchenerpost.ca.

“Our commitment to delivering unique local content and tell stories of the residents who live here will continue,” Oliver said. “Our online edition will continue to provide a variety of coverage featuring local news, arts and events as well as photos featuring people who make Kitchener a great place to live and work.”