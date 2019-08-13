Wilmot receives high ranking on Maclean's annual national community rankings

Wilmot Township is one of the best communities to live in Canada, according to an annual ranking prepared by Maclean's magazine which was released last week.
Based on a number of factors, including economy and crime, Wilmot was ranked 20th in Canada while also being the No. 1 municipality in the Region of Waterloo by the 114-year-old publication, which focuses on current affairs and national news.
The annual "Best Communities in Canada" list for 2019 listed Burlington as the top town while Grimsby was second and Ottawa was third.
“We couldn’t be happier with the ranking,” said Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong, via press release. “It not only speaks to our proud history but shows that our efforts to pave a solid future is paying off. The residents for Wilmot are tremendous ambassadors for this township.”
Waterloo is ranked 44th while Kitchener is 129th. Wellesley was ranked 225th.
Demographics, culture and community, and wealth and economy were listed as the first, second, and third best features, respectively, for Wilmot.
The data compiled by MacLean's included 415 towns and cities across the country and compared the following categories: wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities, and culture. Environics Analytics partnered with MacLean's in completing the survey.
A number of small towns with populations of fewer than 40,000 ranked high in the survey.
