Interim drug site slated to open in Kitchener in September

The space, on the building's second floor, will be very simple, with just enough room to offer supervision and harm reduction, she said. The permanent site will be larger and include wraparound support services.

"We'll of course have more space to bring those services on site," Quigley-Hobbs said.

The region is paying to operate the interim site while waiting to hear if the province will fund the permanent site.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, who originally proposed the interim site, said in an interview he would have liked for it to open more quickly, as overdoses continue to affect many in the community, but it was essential to get everything in place.

Some jurisdictions opened sites without approval, but the region wanted to be sure to follow the rules and keep everything above board for the community.

"I'm encouraged to hear it should be up and running by the end of September," Vrbanovic said.

He was also encouraged by Premier Doug Ford's comments when he was in Kitchener last week. While Ford didn't make a commitment, he indicated he was in favour of wraparound facilities, which is what the region has planned for the permanent site.

"It seems to meet the needs of the government," Vrbanovic said.

An advisory group for the interim site has already met once, and a permanent advisory group will also be created.

Current information on the site is available at a dedicated webpage on the region's site, where people can subscribe for alerts.

"It's one easy way for people to stay up-to-date," Bermingham said.

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord