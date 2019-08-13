Interim drug site slated to open in Kitchener in September

WATERLOO REGION — An interim supervised consumption site is now expected to open in downtown Kitchener by the end of September.
"It sounds like we're still on track for that," said Grace Bermingham, manager of harm reduction for Waterloo Region.
That pushes the opening a month later than the last anticipated date at the end of August. The idea of an interim site was first approved by council in April, with the aim to open it within a couple of months.
In early June, the region chose 150 Duke St. W. as the interim site; it's also where the permanent consumption and treatment services site will be located.
A federal exemption was approved in late July.
The lease agreement with the landlord at 150 Duke still needs to be finalized, which is expected to happen this week. Bermingham said once that's in place then they can begin on renovations, which are expected to take a month.
"This has been a really, really long road," said Coun. Geoff Lorentz. "I thought when we started it would be a lot simpler than what it became."
But, he said during the update to council on Tuesday, "we're so close now."
Staff were asked by a councillor what services would be provided at the interim site.
"It's basically very simple overdose prevention," answered Karen Quigley-Hobbs, director of infectious diseases, sexual health and harm reduction.
The space, on the building's second floor, will be very simple, with just enough room to offer supervision and harm reduction, she said. The permanent site will be larger and include wraparound support services.
"We'll of course have more space to bring those services on site," Quigley-Hobbs said.
The region is paying to operate the interim site while waiting to hear if the province will fund the permanent site.
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, who originally proposed the interim site, said in an interview he would have liked for it to open more quickly, as overdoses continue to affect many in the community, but it was essential to get everything in place.
Some jurisdictions opened sites without approval, but the region wanted to be sure to follow the rules and keep everything above board for the community.
"I'm encouraged to hear it should be up and running by the end of September," Vrbanovic said.
He was also encouraged by Premier Doug Ford's comments when he was in Kitchener last week. While Ford didn't make a commitment, he indicated he was in favour of wraparound facilities, which is what the region has planned for the permanent site.
"It seems to meet the needs of the government," Vrbanovic said.
An advisory group for the interim site has already met once, and a permanent advisory group will also be created.
Current information on the site is available at a dedicated webpage on the region's site, where people can subscribe for alerts.
"It's one easy way for people to stay up-to-date," Bermingham said.
jweidner@therecord.com
