Kitchener rental rates soar

KITCHENER — Rental rates for a one-bedroom apartment in Kitchener have jumped nearly 16 per cent since this time last year, according to new statistics from rental search engine PadMapper.
It's the largest increase among the 24 most populous Canadian metropolitan areas surveyed in PadMapper's monthly rent report.
The 15.9 per cent year-over-year increase brings the median monthly asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment to $1,310, placing Kitchener at seventh on the list. Two-bedroom units climbed 8.7 per cent to $1,500.
It's still a far cry from the one-bedroom median price of $2,300 being commanded in Toronto, followed by Vancouver at $2,200. But it speaks to a growing gap between affordability and availability here in Waterloo Region.
"The housing market overall in Waterloo Region continues to experience steep increases in the cost of both ownership and rental housing," the region's director of housing, Ryan Pettipiere, said in an email. "An increased number of owner and renter households are paying more than 50% of their income on housing costs placing them in a situation of precarious affordability."
The waiting list for community housing grows year after year, Pettipiere said. Some people accessing emergency shelter stay longer because there's no affordable option to move to.
"There are people that are employed for just minimum wage. How can they possibly afford the cost of rent?" said Mary Ertel, a concerned Kitchener resident.
Or are they shortchanging themselves when it comes to other necessities like food and medicine, she wonders. "These are the people that I'm worried about."
Ertel said there are other alternatives that local governments can consider, such as zoning changes allowing for multiple dwellings, tiny homes or granny suites.
In Ontario, yearly increases for many existing tenants are restricted by rent control; the 2020 increase is 2.2 per cent. But changes in 2018 mean that rent control doesn't apply to new buildings, additions to existing buildings and most new basement apartments.
In most cases, landlords can charge whatever they'd like for new tenants. PadMapper's data covers active listings and new construction, but excludes short term or Airbnb listings. PadMapper says its data is sourced from listings posted by brokers, renters and landlords on its site.
The city of Kitchener is launching an affordable housing strategy that will analyze the market and outline additional actions that could be taken to increase supply.
"Housing affordability is one of the major issues that our community faces," Kitchener's manager of long-range and policy planning, Brandon Sloan, said in an email. "We are noticing that the disparity between household income and the cost of housing is growing significantly."
